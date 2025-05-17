"Key to any team improving long-term" - Former Chelsea player sends message to board as they make decision on Enzo Maresca's future

Ex-Chelsea player Glen Johnson has passionately defended Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca, urging the club board to back the Italian manager. This comes as speculation continues regarding his future at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues enjoyed a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Manchester United at home yesterday (May 16). Marc Cucurella scored the match-winning goal to seal all three points. This victory has placed them near the top on the Premier League and kept them alive for Champions League qualification.

Speaking to Metro, Glen Johnson said about the head coach:

"Enzo Maresca has done a really good job this season. The team has been a lot more consistent than we have seen in recent years, despite dropping quite a lot of points early in the season."

He drove home the point of the defensive improvement with Maresca, continuing:

"He has made them much more solid defensively than they have looked in the past, which is the key to any team improving long-term. Maresca seems to have turned the club around in his short reign."

Johnson referenced their Conference League final and potential Champions League qualification, adding:

"They have the Conference League final coming up in a few weeks, which they should win, and they should have Champions League football this season, what more could fans want?

"They’ve had good players for years now, Chelsea, but no manager has seemed to get them to play together like a team, and Maresca is nailing that and keeping everyone happy by rotating in the Conference League."

At the end of the season, Chelsea will play Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on the May 28. Winning that clash will bring a trophy, but also reflect Maresca's successful management and the way the team has improved under him.

Marc Cucurella pushes Chelsea closer to Champions League qualification

Marc Cucurella's stoppage-time header earned Chelsea a crucial 1-0 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. It has left the Blues well-placed to seal Champions League qualification with one more win.

The Spanish full-back rose to meet a fine cross by Reece James in the 71st minute to score the solitary goal of the evening. It was more than enough to soothe the nerves of the home faithful. Afterwards, Enzo Maresca stressed how important the victory was (via Football Fancast):

"Very important. At this stage of the season it's important to win games... The reason why I was happy was especially because we beat a team that against Arsenal, Liverpool, City, it was difficult to beat them."

The win puts Chelsea fourth in the Premier League table on 66 points, tied with Newcastle and Aston Villa but superior in goal difference. The Blues have a final match at home to Nottingham Forest, and victory would confirm their return to the continent's top competition for the first time since 2023.

