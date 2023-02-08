Kieran Trippier explains how he will contain Manchester United's Marcus Rashford ahead of EFL Cup final

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Tripper has opened up on his plans to contain red-hot Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils will lock horns against Eddie Howe's side in the EFL Cup final later this month on February 26.

Ahead of the clash, Kieran Trippier has explained how plans to deal with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is arguably the most in-form player in England right now.

The in-form Newcastle United right-back has claimed that he will be looking to hurt the Red Devils from the right-flank and get Rashford to track back.

The England international has claimed that attack is the best form of defense and that is how he can keep his compatriot silent. He told the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel:

"Yeah, it's gonna be important. It's about the areas of the pitch where I can get tight, when I can stand off. But I can't be worried about him, I need to make him chase me going back to his goal. I need to be on the front foot, I need to be positive in my thinking about pushing back. I need to keep him pinned back as much as I can so he's not a threat near our goal."

He added:

"That's going to be hard, that's going to be difficult, but I'll do everything I can to make him follow me and track me back."

Marcus Rashford has been on fire for Manchester United this season following a pretty underwhelming last season at the club.

The versatile attacker has already scored 19 goals and produced eight assists in 32 games across competitions this campaign.

Tripper, on the other hand, has been a key player for Newcastle United this season, having contributed with one goal and seven assists in 28 games.

Manchester United in pole position to sign striker valued at whopping £134 million

Manchester United are reportedly working towards getting in pole position to sign Victor Osimhen, who has been slapped with a £134 million price tag by Napoli.

The Nigeria international has emerged as one of Europe's most in-demand strikers this summer.

The former Lille attacker has been in blistering form this season, having scored 17 goals in 21 appearances across competitions.

Osimhen's form has been key for Luciano Spaletti's side as they look on course to win their first Serie A title since 1990.

The Naples club are leading the table by 13 points and looks to be cruising their way to the title.

