Manchester United in 'pole position' to sign striker valued at whopping £134 million: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly working towards getting in pole position to sign Victor Osimhen, who Napoli have slapped a £134 million price tag on. The Nigerian is expected to be one of Europe's most in-demand strikers this summer.

The 24-year-old has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 17 goals in 21 appearances across competitions. This has coincided with Luciano Spaletti's side's impressive campaign, where they are on course to lift the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are preparing an auction for the player and will only consider offers of around £134 million. Manchester United are on the lookout for a blockbuster center-forward signing. Osimhen is among the names being touted as options for Erik ten Hag's side.

They are still dealing with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. Anthony Martial has reportedly been made available for sale in the summer.

Osimhen is considered the profile of striker Ten Hag wants at Old Trafford rather than a potential swoop for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The Nigerian's pace is enticing the Red Devils. He clocked a high speed of 34.05 km per hour in the 2019-20 campaign, making him the fastest player in Serie A.

The striker joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in 2020 for £74 million. He has scored 45 goals in 83 games. The Nigerian finished as top goalscorer at the 2022 African Cup of Nations with five goals. Manchester United are not the only team expected to be in the hunt for Osimhen. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are anticipated to pursue the Napoli man.

Manchester United set to offer Diogo Dalot a new five-year deal to stave off interest from Barcelona

Dalot has been a standout performer for Manchester United this season under Ten Hag. The Portuguese right-back has featured 23 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has helped the Red Devils keep 11 clean sheets.

His contract with United expires in 2024 after the club decided to trigger the one-year extension on his current deal. However, Barcelona have been lingering amid his impressive campaign and his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal. Dalot is reportedly a target for the Blaugrana, but he is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Reports claim that contract talks are at an advanced stage for the Portuguese to remain with Manchester United until 2028. He joined the Premier League giants from FC Porto in 2018.

