Kieran Trippier’s son and Kylian Mbappe mega-fan responds hilariously when asked if he’s disappointed by PSG’s loss to Newcastle

Kieran Trippier's son and Kylian Mbappe fan Jacob responded hilariously when asked whether he was disappointed with Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) loss against Newcastle United.

The two sides met in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday night (October 4). Trippier's Newcastle handed a resounding 4-1 defeat to their Parisian opponents.

When posed the question, Jacob responded by saying (via Centre Goals):

"Yes."

His father's side took control of the game early on, scoring two first-half goals through Miguel Almiron (17') and Dan Burn (39'). The Magpies added two more after the break as Sean Longstaff (50') and Fabian Schar (90+1') got on the scoresheet. PSG's solitary goal was scored by Lucas Hernandez in the 56th minute.

The 33-year-old defender previously talked about his son's love for the Mbappe. Speaking before this match and admitting that Jacob wished to walk out with the World Cup winner, Trippier said (via Goal):

"I was having banter with him (his son) last night. He wanted to walk out with him (Kylian Mbappe) instead of me, it was something I wasn’t really happy with. He’s always watching his clips on YouTube. I told him, if you walk out with him, don't look at me in the tunnel."

After their latest victory, Newcastle find themselves on top of Group F with four points, comprising a win and a draw. Their next Champions League match is a home fixture against Borussia Dortmund on October 25.

"It was some night": Sean Longstaff reacts to Newcastle United's 4-1 win against Kylian Mbappe's PSG

Boyhood Magpies fan Sean Longstaff reacted to Newcastle United's incredible 4-1 victory against Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 4).

The night was made more memorable for Longstaff, who managed to get on the scoresheet in the second half of the match. Defender Dan Burn, who played for Newcastle's youth side, also scored against the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking to TNT Sport about the win and these goals, Longstaff said (via talkSPORT):

"It was some night. We knew as a group it was going to be special if the atmosphere was good. But for me and Burny [Dan Burn] to score is pretty surreal."

The 25-year-old midfielder came up through the ranks at Newcastle and has made 145 senior appearances for his club's senior team. He has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.