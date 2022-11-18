"Killer pass or shoot from distance" - Manchester City star Phil Foden heaps praise on Liverpool target and 25-year-old star

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden recently heaped praise on Liverpool target Mason Mount. The Englishman was a key figure in the Blues' Champions League win in 2021. He is currently in Qatar with Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Both players might play for rival top-four clubs in the Premier League but that hasn't stopped Foden from lavishing praise on his international colleague.

Speaking to The Times, the versatile midfielder hailed Mount and fellow England international James Maddison. He said (via HITC):

“We’ve got some great players in this team. I like Mase a lot and Madders as well, the way he plays. Players who can receive it in the pocket on the half-turn and can make the killer pass or shoot from distance.”

A report from the Guardian (via HITC) claims that Liverpool have their sights set on signing Mount as they look to improve their quality in attack. However, the Merseysiders would need to convince rivals Chelsea to let the Englishman leave Stamford Bridge.

Mount, who reportedly earns £76,000 per week, has been ever-present for Chelsea this season, scoring twice and providing as many assists in 14 Premier League games. Liverpool will hope that he can increase their chance creation if he does make the switch to Anfield in the coming transfer window.

Liverpool set their sights on sharp-shooting PSV star Cody Gakpo

The Reds have struggled to reach expectations this campaign, sitting outside Champions League slots in sixth place. Effectively out of the title race, manager Jurgen Klopp and the higher-ups at Anfield higher-ups want to rejuvenate the squad with key signings.

However, Mount isn't the only attacking player on their list, as the Reds reportedly have their eyes on Cody Gakpo. As per transfer expert Dean Jones (via Football Fancast), Liverpool are monitoring Gakpo.

The winger will hope to put on some impressive performances and increase his stock at the World Cup after being called up by the Netherlands national team. He has been a revelation for PSV this season, scoring a remarkable nine goals and providing 12 assists in just 14 Eredivisie games.

The Dutchman has also been impressive in Europe, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five Europa League games.

