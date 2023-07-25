Kim Kardashian shares adorable Instagram video of PSG superstar Neymar waving at her kids during Al-Nassr clash

Kim Kardashian shared a clip on Instagram of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar waving to her children. The American model and her kids were in Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on the Parisian outfit.

The Brazil international was caught waving from the bench at Kardashian's children. In another video, the former Barcelona forward was also caught tossing his jersey to Kardashian's son.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories

The PSG forward, however, did not make an appearance in the tie as the Ligue 1 side played out a 0-0 draw to Al-Nassr. On the other, Ronaldo started the clash but came off in the second half.

At the moment, PSG are out in Japan for their pre-season preparations. Most notably, the club have left out star man Kylian Mbappe from the tour amid rumors of a move away from Paris (via Fabrizio Romano).

Al-Hilal have tabled a world record €300 million offer to secure the services of the player (via Fabrizio Romano). La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Neymar himself has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes. Barcelona and Chelsea were rumored to be possible destinations for the 31-year-old (via Football London). However, the former Barcelona man clarified in a recent interview that he is staying put and wishes to play for his current club next season (via Forbes).

PSG's Neymar speaks about potential exit

Pre-season friendly against Al-Nassr

In an interview with Casimiro on Que Papinho, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar clarified that he does not intend to leave the club this season. The Brazil international has been rumored to join former club Barcelona and Premier League side Chelsea (via Football London).

At the moment, the 31-year-old is contracted with the Parisian outfit until 2025. When asked about a potential exit, he said (via Forbes):

"I have a contract with PSG, no one has informed me of anything."

Addressing the constant noise of his transfer, Neymar added:

"I'm calm. Even though there isn't a lot of love between the player and the fan, I will be there. With love or without love, but with Neymar."

The forward came to Paris from Barcelona in 2017 for a reported fee of €222 million (via Transfermarkt). So far, he has scored 118 goals from 173 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.