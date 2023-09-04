"King is back" - Kylian Mbappe reacts as Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after leaving PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reacted on social media as Sergio Ramos rejoined Sevilla as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard has returned to his boyhood club. Ramos made 49 appearances for Sevilla in his first stint before joining Real Madrid in 2005. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner spent two years at PSG after leaving the Madrid giants in 2021.

He shared the pitch 51 times with Kylian Mbappe during his stint at the Parisian club. Mbappe has now reacted on social media to Ramos' latest move as he wrote:

“Good luck my friend King is back. SergioRamos."

Mbappe uploaded the post on his Instagram story as Sevilla announced that they have re-signed Ramos.

Sergio Ramos had mega offers from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and Turkish clubs. However, he has decided to join Sevilla and make a return to La Liga. The Spaniard will reportedly earn a net salary of just over €1 million per year at the Andalusian club.

Ramos penned an emotional social media message after leaving PSG as he wrote:

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Ramos made 58 appearances for PSG and also contributed six goals and one assist.

Kylian Mbappe looked set to follow Sergio Ramos out of PSG in the summer

Sergio Ramos announced his decision to leave PSG as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. He was among many superstars whose future at the Parisian club was in doubt.

Lionel Messi and Neymar also left earlier this summer and joined Inter Miami and Al-Hilal respectively.

Kylian Mbappe also had an uncertain future in the French capital as the Frenchman looked set for a move away. After Mbappe communicated his decision of not renewing his deal beyond 2024, he looked certain to be sold. Real Madrid once again emerged as the most plausible destination.

The situation has since cooled down and Mbappe has once again gotten the ball rolling for the Parisian club. He has scored five goals in three games for the Ligue 1 giants so far this season.