"Kings of France" - Singer Rauw Alejandro shares snap with Kylian Mbappe and 2 other PSG stars after 4-0 Marseille thrashing

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro shared a picture with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez on Instagram. This came after Les Parisiens' huge 4-0 Le Classique win over Marseille.

He shared the photo with the caption:

"With the kings of France."

The game was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Thierry Henry, Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham also in the stands.

PSG eased to a 4-0 win over their rivals. Goals from Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani in the first half before a second-half brace from Goncalo Ramos led Luis Enrique's side to all three points.

However, it was not all good for the defending Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe was forced off in the 32nd minute after coming on the receiving end of a tough challenge from defender Leonardo Balerdi. He was replaced by Ramos.

He is suspected to have picked up an ankle injury. Enrique confirmed later that the knock was not anything serious but the club are taking precautions. He said after the game in a press conference:

"I don't know exactly what happened but I think it was a knock. He tried to change the strapping on it and continue but the pain wouldn't go away. I don't think it is anything serious and I suppose he will be back soon but it is better not to take risks when a player is not 100 percent."

Les Parisiens will next face Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 30.

PSG rue missing out on Premier League star: Reports

Guimaraes has been a revelation for Newcastle United.

PSG reportedly regret not making a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes back in 2022. According to Brazilian outlet IG Esporte, the French side were interested in the player before he moved to the Magpies from Olympique Lyon in January 2022.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of Newcastle's key players, leading the side to a Champions League berth last season after joining in a deal worth £40 million. He is now reportedly set to sign an extension with the team, a deal that will keep him at St. James' Park until 2028.

In 64 appearances for the side, he has bagged 11 goals and seven assists. PSG will now come up against the Brazilian when they play Newcastle in the Champions League group stage.