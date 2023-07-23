“Kings” - PSG superstar Neymar reacts on Instagram as LeBron James meets Lionel Messi after Inter Miami debut

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. reacted on social media as LeBron James met Lionel Messi during the Argentina captain's Inter Miami debut on Friday (July 21).

James, widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, attended Messi's debut game against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium. He embraced the Argentine legend as the pair shared a moment pitchside and were also seen having a little chat.

Messi entertained those in attendance, including James, as he scored a memorable 94th-minute free-kick winner. The Argentina captain had come on as a 54th-minute substitute with his team up 1-0. While Cruz equalised 11 minutes later, Messi would have the last laugh with a moment of sublime magic.

Among many notable incidents during the game, one that stood out was the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's embrace with LeBron James. PSG ace Neymar was starstruck as he uploaded an Instagram story of the Messi and LA Lakers superstar 'King' James:

"Kings."

Lionel Messi and LeBron James met up

When Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate revealed the Argentine's competitive training regime

Lionel Messi is hands-down one of the most naturally talented players to grace the pitch.

Messi's former La Masia teammate, Ramon Maso, told Bleacher Report in 2020 that the Argentina captain made training sessions very competitive, which were even tougher than games. Maso said (via Mirror):

"The training matches at the academy were more competitive than the games. Messi in training was very competitive. He always wanted to win. When he got on the ball, you could see he was different to everyone else."

Maso added:

"He made things look easy, but whenever he touched the ball, something nearly always happened. He's always had a winner's mentality, and he was always thinking about football, football, football, how to be the best.

"It's what put him at a different level and why he continues to be superior year in, year out for the last 10, 12 years. He never lets up. He keeps breaking records, keeps scoring as many goals as the previous season. He's a beast."

Lionel Messi's consistency and dedication to football are undeniable. The Argentine has achieved it all in the sport and will go down in history as one of the best to lace a pair of boots.