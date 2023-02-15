Kingsley Coman sets unbelievable UEFA Champions League record that eluded Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman set a unique Champions League record after his team's win at PSG on Tuesday (February 14) night.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute to hand the Bavarians a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie.

It was his 50th appearance in the competition, and Coman made sure to mark in the most emphatic way possible. More broadly, though, the Frenchman also set a record, as he picked up his 39th win in the competition, more than any other player after 50 games. That's something even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - the competitiion's two most prolific scorers - couldn't achieve.

Coman had famously scored the winner against PSG in the 2020 final as Bayern won their sixth Champions League and second continental treble. Now, his latest strike puts the Bundesliga giants on course to knock out the Parisians as they seek to return to the podium.

As far as matching Ronaldo and Messi's achievements is concerned, Coman still has a long way to go, though. The 'big two' has dominated the competition with their individual brilliance for more than a decade and combined to win it a total of nine times.

Ronaldo leads the goalscoring charts with 140 strikes, while Messi is right behind him with 129, although the former no longer plies his trade in Europe.

Following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United, the Portuguese international joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr early this year in what could possibly be his last major stint before retiring.

Messi, meanwhile, will look to catch up with Ronaldo on the all-time scoring record. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though, will need to turn on the magic in Bavaria as PSG seek to overturn a goal deficit.

PSG face daunting task of overturning deficit against Coman's Bayern

PSG's 1-0 loss at home now leaves them with the onerous task of winning at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern Munich haven't lost this season.

The Bavarians are notoriously strong at home, although their last meeting there with the Parisians ended in a 3-2 loss two years ago. However, with the away goal rule now scrapped, a repeat of that result would mean the match going to extra time.

Meanwhile, following their third straight defeat across competitions, PSG have three weeks to regroup as they look to avoid consecutive Champions League exits in the Round of 16.

