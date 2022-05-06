"Klopp already knew the player" - Real Madrid star's agent claims Liverpool tried to sign him before making Los Blancos switch

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo will be looking forward to facing Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final this season following his heroics against Manchester City last time out.

However, the Brazilian could've been on the other side of the tie had things worked in Jurgen Klopp's favour when he tried to sign him in 2015, as revealed by Rodrygo's agent Nick Arcuri.

The agent has revealed that Klopp made an attempt to sign the attacker from Santos shortly after he arrived at Liverpool. Klopp even made a trip to Brazil to find out more about the winger.

"When Rodrygo went to sign his first professional contract with Santos, aged 16, a Liverpool director called me saying that Klopp already knew the player," Nick Arcuri said on the Canal do Nicola YouTube channel."

He added:

"He had seen the material and had already come to see Rodrygo personally. He had gone on YouTube, searched ‘talents from Brazil’; Rodrygo had appeared and he was very young. He came to Brazil and liked him."

The agent further revealed that the Liverpool manager wanted to make Rodrygo his first signing at Anfield, but Santos refused to sanction the sale.

"They contacted me; the Liverpool director wanted him to be his first signing," Arcuri continued. "I went to England, sat in London - Liverpool have an office in London. I brought the proposal to Modesto (Roma Junior), then president of Santos. Modesto didn’t accept."

He added:

"It turned out that Santos didn’t want to sell Rodrygo and instead made the first professional contract. But it was Rodrygo’s first official proposal; he was 16, and it was Liverpool."

Rodrygo stayed put at Santos that year but eventually left for Real Madrid in a deal worth €45 million in July 2019.

Rodrygo's numbers for Real Madrid this season

The attacker scored twice to lead Real Madrid past Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has made 44 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions this season, bagging eight goals and nine assists.

It's worth noting that the attacker has bagged three goals in his last three UEFA Champions League appearances. Rodrygo scored twice against City in the semifinals second leg to force extra time before Karim Benzema's extra-time spot-kick took Madrid to their second final in five years.

Los Blancos will hope Rodrygo continues with his fine form as they prepare to take on Liverpool in the final on May 28 in Paris.

Edited by Bhargav