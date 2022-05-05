"Klopp's big chance to get his revenge" - Arsene Wenger evaluates Liverpool’s chances against Real Madrid in UCL final

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects a tough game between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League final but predicts the Premier League outfit to win it.

The two teams famously contested the 2018 final, which Los Blancos comfortably won 3-1, courtesy of an incredible Gareth Bale-bicycle kick and two embarrassing howlers from Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

To exacerbate matters, Mohamed Salah, then in his first season with the Merseysiders, went off injured early into the match, robbing manager Jurgen Klopp's side of their key man.

The Egyptian has said he wants to face the Spanish giants again in the final rather than Manchester City. Now that his wish has been granted, he and Liverpool will have revenge on their minds.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The 2022 Champions League final is set 🍿 LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRIDThe 2022 Champions League final is set 🍿 LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID 🇫🇷 The 2022 Champions League final is set 🍿 https://t.co/l4kg9C8KN4

Wenger believes this is a big chance for the Reds at redemption. He added that they can indeed clinch the title in an enticing Paris showdown, although he said that the game could be unpredictable. He said:

"This is Klopp's big chance to get his revenge of the 2018 [UCL] final. It will be a very open game and it's impossible to predict, but Liverpool can win it."

The Reds have had a relatively easy route to the final, seeing off Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal, whereas Madrid overcame European bigwigs PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.

However, both teams have produced incredible form and pulled off some memorable comebacks, making their latest showdown one to look forward to.

Liverpool aiming for revenge against Real Madrid

Just a year after the Kiev heartbreak, Liverpool went on to lift their sixth European title but ahead of their rematch against Real Madrid, there's a feeling of unfinished business in their camp.

The Reds were defeated in humiliating fashion four years ago, mainly by their own goalkeeper's blunders. However, they were also anguished by Salah's early injury caused by Sergio Ramos.

Last year, when the two teams met in the quarterfinals, Los Blancos prevailed 3-1 on aggregate, so Liverpool will be desperate to finally get one over them.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Will he and Liverpool get their revenge against Real Madrid? Mohamed Salah got his wish.Will he and Liverpool get their revenge against Real Madrid? #LFC Mohamed Salah got his wish.Will he and Liverpool get their revenge against Real Madrid? #LFC https://t.co/MixAvoSFxV

Klopp's troops have produced a frightening run of form, making them the favourites, but Real Madrid's ability to produce comebacks makes it difficult to predict the game's outcome.

In all three knockout stage ties thus far, Carlo Ancelotti's men trailed at some point, only to fight back and advance to the next round, with Benzema particularly on a hot streak.

Considering the same, we could have a cracker of a final on our hands on May 28 in Paris.

