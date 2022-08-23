"Klopp shouldn’t worry about my punditry" - Gabby Agbonlahor aims fresh dig at Liverpool manager after 2-1 Manchester United defeat 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has launched a fresh dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on August 22.
Klopp took issue with Agbonlahor's comments about United in the build-up to the game at Old Trafford.
Whilst on talkSPORT radio, the former Villa attacker had advised Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag to 'pack up' following their 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on August 13.
The German tactician said he had been listening in and was tempted to call in having disagreed with Agbonlahor's comments.
Agbonlahor would respond by saying that he didn't need the Liverpool manager telling him how to he be a pundit.
He has now continued his spat with Klopp, launching another dig at the former Borussia Dortmund coach.
Reacting to the Merseysiders' defeat to United, he told Football Insider:
"I think for me it was more of Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t worry about my punditry at all. Especially when it’s not about his team."
He continued,
"Jurgen Klopp has defended Manchester United, his biggest rivals, then a few days later has lost to them. It’s just quite baffling. I think Liverpool fans will agree. ‘Why are you defending our biggest rivals?"
Agbonlahor defended his comments about the Red Devils, stating that it is the opinion being spoken by other pundits:
"Everything that I said was exactly what other pundits across the world would’ve said. So, it was very odd and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp will look back and think ‘what was I doing?'."
The Englishman concluded,
"You’re talking about mentality monster, I was never one but he should be looking at forgetting about what I was and look at what his team are doing. He didn’t give his team the mentality monster against Manchester United, they didn’t have any mentality.“
Liverpool manager Klopp defends performance against Manchester United
Klopp believes his Reds side deserved to beat Manchester United despite the general consensus being that they were rightfully beaten.
The German tactician said post-match, (via thenews-chronicle):
"When we scored our goal, which I think we absolutely deserved in this game, it was slightly late. We had more moments where De Gea, top saves, or they blocked our shots and this kind of thing and these are the facts."
He continued,
"It was 2-1 because time ran out and we had not the clear-cut chances in the last two or three minutes anymore because the watch just ran down without real football because of different situations.”
Liverpool now sit 16th in the league having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games of the season.
Klopp will look to get his side back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth on August 27.