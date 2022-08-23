"Klopp shouldn’t worry about my punditry" - Gabby Agbonlahor aims fresh dig at Liverpool manager after 2-1 Manchester United defeat 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has launched a fresh dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on August 22.

Klopp took issue with Agbonlahor's comments about United in the build-up to the game at Old Trafford.

Whilst on talkSPORT radio, the former Villa attacker had advised Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag to 'pack up' following their 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on August 13.

The German tactician said he had been listening in and was tempted to call in having disagreed with Agbonlahor's comments.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jurgen Klopp says he was close to calling in to TalkSport after hearing the post-match reaction to Man United's loss to Brentford 🤣

🗣️ "I listened to Gabby Agbonlahor, he lost against us 6-0 in my first year..."Jurgen Klopp says he was close to calling in to TalkSport after hearing the post-match reaction to Man United's loss to Brentford 🤣 🗣️ "I listened to Gabby Agbonlahor, he lost against us 6-0 in my first year..."Jurgen Klopp says he was close to calling in to TalkSport after hearing the post-match reaction to Man United's loss to Brentford 🤣📞https://t.co/Q55SJXU6b2

Agbonlahor would respond by saying that he didn't need the Liverpool manager telling him how to he be a pundit.

He has now continued his spat with Klopp, launching another dig at the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Reacting to the Merseysiders' defeat to United, he told Football Insider:

"I think for me it was more of Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t worry about my punditry at all. Especially when it’s not about his team."

He continued,

"Jurgen Klopp has defended Manchester United, his biggest rivals, then a few days later has lost to them. It’s just quite baffling. I think Liverpool fans will agree. ‘Why are you defending our biggest rivals?"

Agbonlahor defended his comments about the Red Devils, stating that it is the opinion being spoken by other pundits:

"Everything that I said was exactly what other pundits across the world would’ve said. So, it was very odd and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp will look back and think ‘what was I doing?'."

The Englishman concluded,

"You’re talking about mentality monster, I was never one but he should be looking at forgetting about what I was and look at what his team are doing. He didn’t give his team the mentality monster against Manchester United, they didn’t have any mentality.“

Liverpool manager Klopp defends performance against Manchester United

Klopp believes his side deserved to beat United

Klopp believes his Reds side deserved to beat Manchester United despite the general consensus being that they were rightfully beaten.

The German tactician said post-match, (via thenews-chronicle):

"When we scored our goal, which I think we absolutely deserved in this game, it was slightly late. We had more moments where De Gea, top saves, or they blocked our shots and this kind of thing and these are the facts."

He continued,

"It was 2-1 because time ran out and we had not the clear-cut chances in the last two or three minutes anymore because the watch just ran down without real football because of different situations.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “From top to bottom, it’s not good enough. It’s so bad.”



“It might be time to make a change. It might be time for Klopp to go…”



Kane the “From top to bottom, it’s not good enough. It’s so bad.”“It might be time to make a change. It might be time for Klopp to go…”Kane the #LFC fan says it may be time for Jurgen Klopp to leave 😔 “From top to bottom, it’s not good enough. It’s so bad.”👀 “It might be time to make a change. It might be time for Klopp to go…”Kane the #LFC fan says it may be time for Jurgen Klopp to leave https://t.co/btdxwYLNHO

Liverpool now sit 16th in the league having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games of the season.

Klopp will look to get his side back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth on August 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett