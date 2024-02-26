"Klopps kids" - Jamie Carragher reacts on social media as Liverpool defeat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken to social media to hail Jurgen Klopp's youthful Reds side who beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the Carabao Cup final.

Virgil van Dijk, 32, grabbed the Merseysiders' winner in the 118th minute after the final had headed into extra time. The veteran Dutch defender met Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner with a powerful header to earn his side the win at Wembley.

Liverpool's captain was their oldest player on the pitch as Klopp was forced to field a youthful side due to several injuries. Conor Bradley, 20, and Harvey Elliott, 20, started the final.

Meanwhile, English striker Jayden Danns, 18, English midfielder James McConnell, 19, and English midfielder Bobby Clark, 19, came off the bench. Their performances gave fans a look into the future and who may be set to take over from the current superstar squad at Klopp's disposal.

Carragher previously interviewed Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe regarding the emergence of young talent at Anfield. He reposted that interview and added a comment when reacting to the win against Chelsea:

"Klopps Kids!"

The Reds were deserved victors on the day and their youthful side did well to cope with such a high-pressure game. They were particularly impressed during extra time after Chelsea had finished regulation time strongly. Klopp was without experienced superstars such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez.

Conor Bradley hailed Jurgen Klopp as a special manager after Liverpool's win vs Chelsea

Conor Bradley lavished praise on his boss.

Bradley has enjoyed a breakout season under Klopp at Liverpool. The Northern Ireland international has made 12 appearances across competitions, with one goal and five assists.

The former Bolton Wanderers loanee has shone when filling in for the injured Alexander-Arnold. He was asked about the youthful talent of whom Klopp put his trust in against Chelsea (via Sky Sports):

"It all comes from the gaffer to be honest and the confidence he puts in us youngsters. He just tells us to go out there and enjoy and that's what we try and do."

Klopp will be leaving Anfield in the summer, bringing an end to a nine-year stay with the Merseysiders. The German coach has been a massive success during that time. He's guided the Reds to the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and now two League Cups.

Bradley wants to make the most of the time he has left with Klopp:

"He's such a special manager to work under and I need to cherish every moment I have left with him because he's going in the summer."

Liverpool's win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final keeps their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive. His men sit top of the league and are in the FA Cup 5th Round against Southampton (February 28). They are also in the Europa League last 16 facing Sparta Prague with the first leg on March 7 and the second leg on March 14.