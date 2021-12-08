“Knocking Barcelona out would be a great milestone” - Jorge Jesus says it’s Benfica’s goal to eliminate Catalan giants from the UEFA Champions League

Benfica boss Jorge Jesus believes playing a part in knocking Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League would be a "great milestone."

The Portuguese outfit will take on Dynamo Kyiv in their final group stage fixture of this year's competition while Barcelona play Bayern Munich. If Benfica pick up a victory and the Blaugrana lose in Germany, Jesus' side will go through to the knockouts at their expense.

Barcelona are the underdogs heading into their clash with Bayern due to their recent form. The Catalans are in a transitional period under new manager Xavi Hernandez and will be up against a much more coherent and dangerous Bavarian side.

Jesus, speaking to the press before their home fixture against Kyiv, believes Bayern are firm favorites heading into the match against Barcelona. However, he also emphasized that his side will focus on the job at hand.

Jesus was quoted as saying (by Bavarian Football Works):

“Do I believe that Bayern will beat Barcelona? Of course I do. Barcelona are a great team, but Bayern are better. Playing in Munich, I think Bayern will want to win and will put their best players on the pitch, but let’s not forget we have to beat Dynamo.

“Knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League would be a great milestone in my career as a coach," added the Benfica manager. "They have not been out of the group stage for 18 years in a row. It’s our goal.”

Barcelona need a miracle to make it to the UEFA Champions League knockouts

Barcelona will hold their destiny in their own hands when they walk onto the pitch at the Allianz Arena tonight (December 8). A win would guarantee them a place in the Champions League knockouts. However, if they draw or lose, they will have to depend on Dynamo Kyiv to spring a surprise in Portugal.

Xavi's side will rue their missed opportunities from their last match. Barcelona hosted Benfica on Matchday 5 of this season's Champions League last month. The Blaugrana dominated possession and created good chances on the night, but could only hold on for a 0-0 draw.

SPORTbible @sportbible Tonight’s 0-0 draw with Benfica leaves Barcelona on the verge of Europa League football… 😬



They have to go to Bayern Munich in their final group game and get a result 👀 Tonight’s 0-0 draw with Benfica leaves Barcelona on the verge of Europa League football… 😬They have to go to Bayern Munich in their final group game and get a result 👀 https://t.co/oU2U0EYY3y

Had Barcelona beaten Benfica, they would have already booked their ticket for the Round of 16. However, they now face the ignonimity of exiting the tournament in the group stages and playing in the UEFA Europa League.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich will hold the edge in this game having beaten Barcelona 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou. They also enter this game after a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker over the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, have picked up just one win in their last three games and are coming on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee