"Knows nothing about the club" - Pundit reveals why he'd have Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss over reported target Julian Nagelsmann

Football anchor Richard Keys believes Frank Lampard is better suited for the Chelsea managerial post than German tactician Julian Nagelsmann.

Lampard returned to the touchline for the Blues earlier this month after they parted ways with Graham Potter. The Chelsea legend has only been appointed until the end of the season, with the club reportedly searching for a new permanent manager.

He has lost his first two matches in charge - 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and 2-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

According to The Guardian, Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich this month, is the favorite to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge next season. Football.london also reported on April 13 that the German is set to have an interview with Chelsea officials.

In the wake of these reports, Keys has thrown his weight behind Lampard. The beIN Sports anchor wrote on Twitter:

"I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t. If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out - not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league."

Richard Keys @richardajkeys I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t. If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out - not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league. I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t. If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out - not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league.

Lampard notably managed Chelsea in 84 matches between July 2019 and January 2021, winning 44 of those. He then went on to take over the ropes at Everton, who fired him in January this year after just 44 matches in charge.

Prior to his first stint with the Blues, the Englishman managed Derby County and led them to the 2018-19 EFL Championship playoffs, where they fell to Aston Villa.

Looking at Chelsea target Julian Nagelsmann's managerial record

Julian Nagelsmann has never managed a club outside Germany. However, the reported Chelsea target boasts a brilliant track record over the course of his short career at the top.

His first senior managerial role was at TSG Hoffenheim, whom he took charge of in February 2016. When Nagelsmann took over the club, they were 17th in the Bundesliga, staring at relegation. However, he helped them retain their status as a top-flight club come the end of the 2016-17 season.

The following campaign, the German led Hoffenheim to a fourth-placed finish as they made it into the UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the first time ever. This was followed by a third-place finish in the 2018-19 league season after which he joined RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann helped Leipzig reach the Champions League semifinals in his debut campaign. The following season, they reached the final of the DFB-Pokal, where they lost to Borussia Dortmund. He achieved both of these feats while solidifying Leipzig's place as a top-four team in the Bundesliga.

The 35-year-old joined Bayern Munich at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He led the Bavarians to yet another league title and the German Super Cup, though they fell in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Bayern won the Super Cup once again this season and were at the top of the Bundesliga standings when Nagelsmann was sacked by the club. They had also made the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

Poll : 0 votes