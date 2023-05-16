Kyle Walker opens up on his personal battle against Real Madrid superstar ahead of UEFA Champions League showdown

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has commented on his upcoming clash with Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior in the two side's Champions League showdown.

Walker will likely start at right-back in the second-leg semifinal encounter with Madrid at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17). The two European heavyweights are neck and neck at 1-1 on aggregate from the first leg.

The Manchester City full-back was asked about coming up against Vinicius once again. The Brazilian scored a sensational opener in the first-leg draw and Walker has admitted he is one of the best players in the world. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't think it's just about A and B, it's a team game. It's a personal battle, against one of the best players in the world. I've faced many who have been just as good as him. Whoever is picked to play him, it'll be a big battle."

Vinicius has enjoyed the best season of his career to date, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 52 games across competitions. Walker continued by comparing his upcoming tussle with the Brazilian to Kylian Mbappe. He faced the PSG forward during England's 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

"I take it as any other game, you have to show him respect. Like Mbappe at the WC. You give them the respect they deserve. I'm representing City, the ambition for the club is massive. If I can't compete with these top players, I shouldn't be here. I need to make sure I come against the best and can deal with the best."

Walker has broken back into the Manchester City starting lineup after a period on the substitutes bench. He has made 33 appearances across competitions and will be tasked with dealing with Real Madrid's danger man.

His manager Pep Guardiola is trying to work out the best strategy to nullify Vinicius' threat. Reports claim he has even spoken to Barcelona manager Xavi to hear about his formula for stopping the in-form attacker.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo has been studying Manchester City ahead of Champions League crunch clash

Rodrygo is studying City ahead of the battle at the Etihad.

GOAL journalist Javier Birlanga reports that Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has been closely studying Manchester City in every detail ahead of the second-leg clash. The Brazilian wants to give his all in the match that will determine which side faces either AC Milan or Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Rodrygo won't have to look far to understand the daunting task his Los Blancos side have ahead of them. The La Liga giants are yet to win a match at the Etihad and City are in remarkable form. Guardiola's men haven't lost a game at home since November and are racing towards a potential treble.

The Brazilian attacker was instrumental for Real Madrid in the side's 6-5 comeback victory over City in the Champions League semifinals last season. He scored a double in the 90 and 90+1st minutes of the second leg to take the tie to extra time. Karim Benzema's penalty then sealed a dramatic victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Poll : 0 votes