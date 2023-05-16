Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been in communication with Barcelona boss Xavi as he attempts to stop Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

The Cityzens host Los Blancos in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (May 17). The two European heavyweights are level at 1-1 from the first leg. Vinicius scored a wonder strike to give Madrid the lead. He caused the City defence all sorts of problems, so Guardiola wants to attend to this issue.

According to El Nacional, Guardiola has been in touch with Xavi to work out a formula for nullifying Vinicius' threat. The duo hold a good relationship from their time previously working together at Camp Nou.

Vinicius has been on the scoresheet just once in the four games Real Madrid have played against Barca this season. Xavi opted to use Ronald Araujo as a makeshift right-back to prevent the Brazilian from having joy on the left flank.

Guardiola wants to know Xavi's thinking behind fielding Araujo at right-back in those El Clasico clashes in place of Jules Kounde. The City boss believes his former midfielder has been the best tactician to minimise Vinicius' threat.

Kyle Walker is expected to continue at right-back and put in an assured performance during the first leg. However, he will place more emphasis on attack in the second leg, with Riyad Mahrez expected to come into the side.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior experiencing physical problems but is expected to face City

Vinicius may be nursing an injury.

Vinicius started Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday (May 13), with many assuming the Brazilian was being rested ahead of the City clash.

He came on in the 61st minute and has been an ever-present in Ancelotti's side this season. The Los Blancos attacker has bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 52 games across competitions.

However, Vinicius may be nursing fitness issues, as per Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon. He reports that the Madrid forward is physically touched but will still face City.

It will be vital that the Brazilian does, given his remarkable season and the magic he has conjured up in the Champions League. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 11 games this season.

Vinicius scored the winner in last season's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Liverpool. His absence would make City big favourites as he has become Ancelotti's protagonist this season.

Poll : 0 votes