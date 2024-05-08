Kylian Mbappe asked if he’ll support Real Madrid or Bayern Munich after PSG crash out of Champions League semi-final, reaction goes viral

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was asked if he would support Real Madrid or Bayern Munich after his side crashed out of the Champions League semi-final to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (May 7). His response to the question has gone viral online, garnering millions of likes across various social media platforms.

The Frenchman hit the crossbar when faced with an almost empty net, and missed a host of chances throughout PSG's 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes. After the game, he was surrounded by reporters asking him about his thoughts on the game and his future.

Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window is imminent, with an official announcement likely in the near future. His contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, and he is expected to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

His potential future employers face a daunting challenge from German giants Bayern Munich in the second leg of their own Champions League semi-final tie. Real only managed to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, and will host the Bavarians for the all-important second leg this week.

When a reporter asked Mbappe about his allegiance in that crucial second-leg fixture, the Frenchman simply shrugged, rolled his eyes and walked off.

The loss against Dortmund was likely Mbappe's last Champions League game in PSG colors, as he gears up to take on his next challenge at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Kylian Mbappe after his Champions League elimination - Reports

According to reports from Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Kylian Mbappe after PSG got eliminated from the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund.

The forward is set to swap the French capital for the Spanish capital in the upcoming transfer window as he is widely expected to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Perez has been trying to bring the Frenchman to the club for almost seven years now, without much success. Although, it seems like he will finally succeed in his venture in the summer.

With PSG and Real Madrid favorites in their respective semi-finals, the stage was set for a showdown between Mbappe and his potential future employers in the final.

However, the Frenchman failed to leave a mark over the two legs, as Dortmund held him and his PSG side scoreless over 180 minutes to progress 2-0 on aggregate.

According to Defensa Central, Perez called the PSG attacker after the crushing defeat and reportedly said:

“I hope we can be at Wembley, it would have been a pleasure to play against you."

Perez's Real Madrid are set to host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.