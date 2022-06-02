Kylian Mbappe blacklists 14 individuals including Neymar that he wants out of PSG after deciding to snub Real Madrid transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is starting to exert himself at the club after rejecting Real Madrid and signing a new contract with the club last month. As per Mundo Deportivo, he has blacklisted 14 people whom he wants the club to get rid of, including attacking partner Neymar.

The list includes manager Mauricio Pochettino, who might be on his way out after Leonardo stepped down as the Sporting Director of the club last month. It is understood that Mbappe also wants Neymar gone, which is surprising as the duo seem to have a good dynamic on and off the pitch.

Apart from Idrissa Gueye, the remaining 11 players on the list are mostly fringe players. Thilo Kehrer, Sergio Rico, Colin Dagba. Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, and Julian Draxler complete his list of blacklisted players.

Mbappe agreed to a contract extension until 2025, a deal reportedly worth almost £1 million a week (via Sky Sports). The 23-year-old's decision to stay with PSG in favor of a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid caused a bit of controversy recently.

Signing a new contract with the club not only guaranteed a handsome wage for the striker but also made it apparent that he is the biggest figure at the club. As per Hadrien Grenier, the player had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron before agreeing to a new deal with the club.

Mundo Deportivo reports that with so much happening just to ensure his services at the club, it is clear that the club values him very highly. He is looking to use his position to ensure that the club caters to his demands with one such demand being his decision to have as many as 14 figures presently with the club gone.

Mbappe's decision to reject Real Madrid in favor of PSG has not gone down well with the fans

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal recently reacted to an Instagram post that mocked Mbappe for choosing to stay with Les Parisiens. The post made fun of the Frenchman as it read:

"Farmers win 5 Ligue 1, Legends win 5 UCL".

He would not have been able to sway things like this at Real Madrid. That might've also been one of the factors that he considered while making a U-turn to remain with PSG.

He has the backing of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and might be able to influence the club's decisions for the foreseeable future.

