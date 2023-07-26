Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after being dropped from PSG pre-season squad amid transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed his mindset after being made available for sale by the club. The 24-year-old was left out of the team's pre-season squad touring Japan and South Korea. He was seen training in the club's facilities in Paris.

The attacker was seen to be calm when posing for pictures and signing autographs at the end of the training session. When asked by French outlet Le Parisien on how he was feeling over the transfer saga, he had this to say:

“I am very, very well.”

PSG made the decision to sell Mbappe after the star forward declined to trigger an extension in his contract. With the 24-year-old set to be a free agent at the end of the upcoming season, the French giants are now committed to selling him to avoid losing him for free.

Multiple teams have expressed their interest, including the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan. However, the Ligue 1 giants have reportedly accepted a massive €300 million offer from Al-Hilal for Mbappe. The Saudi Pro League side have been given permission to enter into negotiations with the player's representatives.

Al-Hilal are ready to make a one-year offer for Mbappe, with reports claiming that following the deal, he will join Real Madrid in 2024. They are eager on convincing the player and have made a lucrative proposal, with the attacker having the possibility of earning close to €700 million in a single season.

However, ESPN reported that it is unlikely that the Frenchman will accept the offer, instead content to wait out a year and join Real Madrid as a free agent.

FIFPRO executive opens up on Kylian Mbappe contract situation with PSG

PSG are looking to avoid losing the player on a free.

FIFPRO, the international player representative union, have come out in support of Kylian Mbappe over his ongoing transfer dispute with PSG. Speaking to The Times, FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffman claimed that it is perfectly fine for the Frenchman to sit out the last year of his contract.

He said:

“He has every right to honour and play out the remainder of his contract and then take a decision on who he wants to play and work for,” Baer-Hoffmann told The Times.

“This is the essence of the Bosman ruling and the freedom won by players — establishing free agency at the end of the contract. Many players are often criticised by clubs and fans for wanting to leave their club during a contract, pushing for a transfer. Now a top player actually honours his commitment and he gets pressured for it."

Having been left out of the team's pre-season squad, it is believed that PSG are actively looking to sell the player to avoid losing him on a free.

Multiple top sides have already displayed their interest, while SPL side Al-Hilal have made an approach worth €300 million.