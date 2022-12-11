Kylian Mbappe bursts into laughter as Harry Kane misses crucial penalty for England against France during FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Kylian Mbappe was seen bursting into laughter after Harry Kane missed a vital penalty for England against France in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match on 10 December.

Les Bleus took the lead after a sensational long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute. The Real Madrid midfielder turned from hero to villain early on in the second half.

Bukayo Saka drew him into committing a foul inside the box and won a penalty which Kane converted without any hassle. Oliver Giroud's powerful header helped France regain the lead 12 minutes from time.

But it seemed that the game could head into extra time after Theo Hernandez gifted England a penalty late in the game. He pushed Mason Mount in the back and was lucky to only see a yellow card for the challenge.

Kane was entrusted with the task of scoring his second penalty kick of the day, but he skied the ball over the goalpost. Mbappe was seen laughing after the Tottenham Hotspur striker's disappointing miss, as seen in a tweet from ESPNFC below.

Before the game, England right-back Kyle Walker downplayed France's reliance on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. He was adamant that it was the Three Lions against Les Bleus, and not just Mbappe.

That proved to be the case. Antoine Griezmann assisted both goals while Tchouameni and Giroud got on the scoresheet.

Mbappe was a menacing presence down England's right flank. But despite him not scoring, other players stepping up will give France fans added confidence in the rest of the team.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winners will play against Morocco in the semi-finals on 14 December.

France's Kylian Mbappe still leads FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race despite drawing blank vs England

Kylian Mbappe is still leading the race to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot with five goals so far.

With this goal, he is now the current Golden Boot leader at the 2022 FIFA World Cup MBAPPÉ IS A CHEAT CODEWith this goal, he is now the current Golden Boot leader at the 2022 FIFA World Cup MBAPPÉ IS A CHEAT CODE 🎮With this goal, he is now the current Golden Boot leader at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 👏🇫🇷 https://t.co/7WtrxX01As

He scored one and assisted another goal in the 4-1 opening win against Australia in the group stage. He scored a brace in the 2-1 win against Denmark before drawing a blank against Tunisia in a 1-0 loss.

The French centre-forward scored a brace and assisted once in the 3-1 quarter-final win against Poland. Lionel Messi of Argentina trails him on the list by a solitary.

Both have two assists in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is fair to say that the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball has come down to Mbappe and Messi.

