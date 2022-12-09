France star Dayot Upamecano has identified England's Bukayo Saka as the player to watch out for when the two teams meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The Bayern Munich centre-back is expected to start at the heart of Les Bleus' defense once again alongside Raphael Varane. Upamecano has played as the left-sided centre-back in a back four for France in Qatar, which makes Saka an obvious threat for him to deal with.

The Arsenal winger has been deployed down the right flank in the England set-up by manager Gareth Southgate. His blistering speed, coupled with immaculate dribbling skills and a low center of gravity, makes him a nightmare to mark for any defender.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the quarter-final on Saturday (10 December), Upamecano said [h/t Daily Mail]:

"[Bukayo] Saka likes to cut inside. We’ll have to make as few errors as possible. We’ll be ready."

Saka scored twice in England's 6-2 group-stage win against Iran and netted once again when the Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16. He has continued his sublime form for Arsenal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Saka has four goals and six assists in 14 Premier League games under manager Mikel Arteta this season. The 21-year-old already has 24 senior caps for his country and has represented them at two major tournaments, including the UEFA Euros last year.

He is slowly becoming one of Southgate's most potent weapons in games where England need pace and creativity to break down the opposition's defense.

England star not afraid of Kylian Mbappe challenge vs France in FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

If the Three Lions have Saka, France have the in-form Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has scored five times in Qatar and is on his way to winning the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot.

Mbappe has made the left flank his own in manager Didier Deschamps' squad. He is one of the most feared attackers in the world with his blistering acceleration and insatiable hunger for goals.

England right-back Kyle Walker is expected to be the man who will be tasked to keep Mbappe quiet. But the Manchester City full-back is taking a holistic view towards the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

Speaking at a press conference on 7 December, he said (h/t Zee News):

"I think the game's not England vs Mbappe, it's England vs France. We respect that he is a good player in good form, but I am not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score."

"I'm representing my country at the quarter-final in a World Cup, it's do or die really. If we lose, we go home."

