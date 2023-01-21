Kylian Mbappe checks bruise on Cristiano Ronaldo’s face after getting punched by Navas, picture goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans across the globe, including Kylian Mbappe, were excited to see the Portuguese superstar back in action as he captained the Riyadh All-Star Team against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19.

The forward, however, was fouled by his former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican custodian, in fact, left a bruise on Ronaldo's face with his fist as he went to clear the ball.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Parisians, causing urgency in the home side. Trying to get his side back on level terms, Ronaldo leaped the highest to get on the end of a looped ball inside the PSG penalty area, but was fouled by Navas.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, shared a touching moment with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner idolized the Real Madrid legend while growing up.

Mbappe went to check Ronaldo's facial injury and touched it to feel the extent of the wound. The touching moment between Mbappe and Ronaldo went viral on social media.

The Riyadh All-Star team were awarded a penalty for Navas' foul on Ronaldo, which the Portuguese forward converted. More drama unfolded in the friendly as Juan Bernat was sent off in the 39th minute, leaving the Parisians with 10-men.

Marquinhos, however, soon restored the lead for Christophe Galtier's side. Once again, Ronaldo did what he does best, digging his tome out of a hole. He equalized at the stroke of half-time.

The game between the two sides eventually ended in a 5-4 win for the French club. Ronaldo came off the field early in the second half. Mbappe also managed to get on the scoresheet during the match.

Kylian Mbappe's father once revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the forward's idol

Over the course of his legendary career, Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired millions across the globe, including Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's father said in 2016:

"He is a Real Madrid fan and his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, He used to spend hours watching videos [of Ronaldo] on the internet."

Fans often find similarities in the playing styles of Ronaldo and Mbappe. Much like the younger version of Ronaldo, Mbappe is a pacey wide player with a keen eye for goal.

While the Frenchman is already a FIFA World Cup winner, an honor that has eluded Ronaldo throughout his career, Mbappe still has a long way to go to reach the same level as his idol.

