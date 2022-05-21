Kylian Mbappe decided to snub Real Madrid in favour of PSG stay due to 'political pressure' from Qatar and France: Reports

As per MARCA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to snub his dream destination Real Madrid for an extended stay in France. The long drawn-out transfer saga is finally set to end as Los Blancos will emerge as the losers for the second time. They previously courted Mbappe in 2017 when he was at Monaco.

However, amidst these latest developments, Marca's report has shed light on what could have gone down behind the scenes. The Spanish outlet suggests that the PSG forward has rejected the transfer to Real Madrid due to 'political pressure'. The Frenchman's entourage is believed to have been surrounded by pressure from Qatar and the Republic of France.

The France international had agreed to terms with the Spanish giants on his future contract last week. He was being offered a ridiculous sum as his salary along with €130m in signing bonus. However, despite those offerings, Mbappe seems to have snubbed the 13-time Champions of Europe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝



Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He's definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez.

Marca's report also states that Real Madrid president Florentizo Perez was informed of the decision by the forward himself. Those close to the 23-year-old claim that it has been 'the hardest decision of his life'.

Mbappe to earn political powers in internal matters of PSG following Real Madrid snub: Reports

The Parisians are giving their superstar everything he could have asked for and more. Ludicrous money is definitely a part of the deal. Moreover, the French forward will have a say in the matters of the club unlike any other player before.

Mbappe will now get to be part of discussions regarding the election of a new sporting director after Leonardo Araújo leaves at the end of the season. His voice will be heard and he will also be consulted before the appointment of the new head coach. it is difficult to imagine that Real Madrid and Florentino Perez would have gone to these extents to bring Mbappe to Spain.

Marca also claims that the 23-year-old will have a say in matters of recruitment as well to propel the team closer to Champions League glory. There is clearly a lot of anger in the corridors at the Santiago Bernabeu following a dramatic U-turn by the Frenchman.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid after letting Erling Haaland join Man City to focus on signing Kylian Mbappé, only for Mbappé to stay at PSG: Real Madrid after letting Erling Haaland join Man City to focus on signing Kylian Mbappé, only for Mbappé to stay at PSG: https://t.co/nUxgZiAFHb

The frustration has turned to doubts since yesterday with differing reports coming in on the striker's decision.

