Kylian Mbappe desperately wants PSG to sign Barcelona target this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to play alongside Barcelona target Bernardo Silva in the French capital. The Portuguese midfielder has once again been crucial for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season.

The 28-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Cityzens so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

In a recent interview with Portuguese media outlet Record, Silva claimed that he would move to a different country if he was to leave Manchester City. He even expressed his desire to return to boyhood club Benfica. He said (via Sports Mole):

"I'm very focused on this season and it doesn't make sense to talk about leaving because we're in the middle of the season. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project. Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34."

Silva added:

"If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer. I'm not going to lie, it's not something I don't think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal."

While Barcelona have been linked with making a move for Silva, president Joan Laporta admitted that it would be difficult for the club to complete the signing due to their current financial situation. Laporta said:

"Bernardo Silva for €80m (£70.8m) will surely not come... because we will not pay them."

According to a report in The Sun, Mbappe wants to see the Portuguese at PSG. They have previously played together for AS Monaco and share a good relationship.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's agent once said that the Frenchman wanted to join Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Kylian Mbappe's agent claimed in 2017 that the French forward wanted to join the Catalan club before his move to PSG from AS Monaco. Speaking to COPE, Josep Maria Minguella said (via MARCA):

"Mbappe said he only wanted to sign for Barcelona when he learned that Neymar was going to go to PSG."

Minguella added that Mbappe would have loved to join Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. He said:

"Barca could have had him for €120m plus €30m in variables. I spoke to his father and he only wanted to join Barca—he would have loved to play with [Lionel] Messi."

owen @redveil__ @9StrikingViking @goal Mbappe hat tricks vs barcelona and argentina are still better than all these hat tricks from haaland @9StrikingViking @goal Mbappe hat tricks vs barcelona and argentina are still better than all these hat tricks from haaland

Mbappe's desire to play alongside the Argentine has come to fruition, with the two spearheading PSG's potent attack since Messi's arrival from Barcelona last in the summer of 2021.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes