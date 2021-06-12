Kylian Mbappe drops hint about future amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has spoken about his future at PSG prior to France's Euro 2020 opening match against Germany on Tuesday.

The star striker has been the subject of transfer rumours throughout the 2020-21 season, with many believing that he is likely to join Real Madrid. The Spanish club are reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman and have made him their primary transfer target this summer.

Speaking to the press, Mbappe did not seem ready to commit his future to PSG. This is sure to fuel even more speculation about a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe told reporters:

"I have to make the right decision and it is difficult. I must give myself every opportunity to make a good decision. I am in a place that I like, where I feel good, but is this the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer. PSG understand my requests because they know that I am not going to make any treacherous move. Being a great player is also knowing how to do things in a clean and classy way off the field."

Mbappe has one more year left on his contract at PSG. Real Madrid, though, are ready to swoop in for him this summer as they see him as a successor to Karim Benzema.

PSG president not willing to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, however, is adamant that Mbappe will remain at the club for the foreseeable future, shooting down any rumours of a move to Real Madrid. He told L'Equipe earlier this week:

"I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris. We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today?"

Nasser Al-Khelaifi added:

"All I can say is that things are going well and I hope we can reach an agreement (on a new contract). This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital."

