Kylian Mbappe drops massive Real Madrid hint on Instagram

Real Madrid have failed to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. The French World Cup winner was hot on Real Madrid's radar but could not complete a move to the Spanish capital. Los Blancos offered as much as €200 million to sign Mbappe, but were met with resistance from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants turned down all bids for the French forward, ensuring that Mbappe stays at the club for another season. On the back of a rollercoaster summer, Mbappe has now taken to social media to express how he felt about the entire ordeal surrounding a transfer to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint on Instagram

Kylian Mbappe read on Instagram while Aerosmith's 'Dream On' was playing:

"I respect, my brother, for your professionalism, reschedule your dreams for later, life is beautiful, you're the best."

It is as close a reference as he can make to insinuate that he wanted a move to Real Madrid this summer. However, Mbappe will have to soldier on at PSG for the time being.

The young forward had also made his intention to join Real Madrid clear earlier when he spoke about his dream of representing the Galacticos one day.

Should PSG have sold Mbappe?

PSG signed Mbappe back in 2017 from AS Monaco. The Parisian club paid an initial €35 million followed by another €145 million to sign the French forward.

He has won multiple league titles for PSG and the World Cup with France. At the age of 22, Mbappe is clearly the next big thing in football. He has scored and assisted 198 times in 175 games for PSG. However, his contract with the club expires in 2022.

The French club has 12 months to convince Mbappe to extend his contract in Paris. According to reports, he has already turned down multiple extension offers, including one that made him the highest paid player in football.

Given the developments, it would have been advisable for PSG to sell Mbappe, especially with Madrid offering €200m. The odds now indicate that PSG will have to let go of their star player on a free transfer next summer.

PSG could have gone for Erling Haaland instead

The Parisian club could have used that money to instead make a run for Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian forward has been on fire at Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has scored and assisted 81 times in 64 games for the German club.

His contract with Dortmund will see a release clause of €75 million get activated next summer. PSG could have used Mbappe's transfer money to offer massive wages to Haaland and bring him to Paris next summer. Instead, they might have to depend on other outgoings if they choose to pursue the Norwegian's signature in 2022.

Erling Haaland release clause will be valid by June *2022* for €75m, as reported on @podcastherewego. Borussia Dortmund board are in love with Haaland and hope to keep him also on next summer - for sure, they have no intention of selling Erling for €75m on 2021... 🇳🇴 #Haaland https://t.co/B0AItRHDHZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2020

Edited by Anantaajith Ra