Kylian Mbappe exit to Real Madrid could work in favour of Neymar at PSG: Reports

Kylian Mbappe's exit from Paris Saint-Germain could result in Neymar remaining at the Parc des Princes. According to PSG Hub, the Parisian club are willing to keep Neymar if they lose their French striker this summer.

Neymar is said to return to Paris this weekend and join the club in their pre-season tour of Japan. The Brazilian has been linked with a host of clubs including Manchester City, Barcelona, and Juventus.

City boss Pep Guardiola, however, had this to say about a report from Le Parisien linking Neymar with a potential move to the English champions:

"I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true. I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris."

Barcelona manager Xavi also played down rumours of Neymar's possible return to the Catalan club. He said (via Jijantes FC):

"I’m surprised… he’s not in our plan. I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities."

After joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar signed a four-year extension in 2021 that keeps him in Paris until 2025. The forward has made 173 appearances for the French club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists across all competitions.

"I prefer that you go to Barca" - Lionel Messi's advice to Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has reportedly advised Kylian Mbappe to pick Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid. He said (Via Spanish outlet Defensa):

"I prefer that you go to Barca, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project."

Mbappe has one year left on his current deal, and the French club could risk losing their star player for free in 2024. Besides Real Madrid, English giants Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old World Cup winner.

The French striker has made 260 appearances for PSG, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

