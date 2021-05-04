Kylian Mbappe faces late fitness test ahead of Manchester City vs PSG game

Kylian Mbappe is set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of PSG's clash with Manchester City tonight. The two sides meet in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at Etihad.

Kylian Mbappe has a calf injury which forced him to miss the win over Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Frenchman will be assessed ahead of the Champions League game and there is no certainty of him starting the match.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic about Kylian Mbappe's fitness and has revealed the Frenchman is back to individual training. Speaking to the media after PSG's win over Lens, he said:

"I'm optimistic for Kylian [Mbappe]. We need to assess Kylian, today he's going to start individual training session and see if he'll be with the team. It's still one day, we didn't decide and we will see tomorrow."

Manchester City have the edge over PSG in the Champions League semi-final

Pep Guardiola's side have a 2-1 lead in the tie against PSG and are currently in the driver's seat. The Cityzens know they can afford a 1-0 loss and will still progress to the final, but will be looking to go all out and get a win.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg and said:

"Tomorrow we must be ready to suffer and then be clinical and aggressive when we get chances. They have an advantage and we need to take risks, be brave, plan the game, knowing City is a team that can manage different ways to play. We need to be clever, believe and show our quality on the pitch. It will be a battle but we will be ready."

Pep Guardiola has also issued a warning to his players and wants them to play the match like any other. He said:

"We arrive in a good moment and I said to the guys, 'Don't think too much to win the game'. We approach this game like another game. We start with a small advantage but we have to play to win the game. This is all we are going to do."

PSG reached the Champions League final last season, while this would be Manchester City's first time in the final.

