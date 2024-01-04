Kylian Mbappe makes emphatic claim on his future amid Real Madrid transfer links 

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, amidst his Real Madrid transfer links, has said that he's yet to make a decision on his future.

The long-term Los Blancos target is in the final six months of his contract with the Parisians, having told them in the summer that he won't extend his current deal. The 25-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has said that he has an agreement with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi and that his focus is on the team at the moment. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe said:

“I have not made any decision on my future, no choice. But we have an 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 with president Nasser Al Khelaifi so all parties are protected in this situation. Focus is on the team now, not on my future”

Nevertheless, Los Blancos continue to be linked with the French striker. As per the Guardian, Liverpool and the La Liga giants are in the fray to snap up Mbappe, with both clubs said to be 'monitoring his situation' with interest.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another solid season for the Ligue 1 giants. In 23 games across competitions, the 25-year-old has notched up 22 goals and two assists.

That includes a league-leading 18 goals and two assists in 16 games in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side lead the standings after 17 games, five clear of second-placed Nice.

The Real Madrid target scored one of the Parisians' two goals on Wednesday (January 3) in a 2-0 home win over Nice to win the Trophee des Champions. The Frenchman has underwhelmed in Europe, though, striking thrice in six games, as the Parisians finished behind Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the knockouts.

Enrique's side take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Round of 16 at home on February 14. Up next, though, they open their campaign in the French Open with a trip to Revel on Sunday (January 7).