Kylian Mbappe makes massive U-turn on PSG contract amid Real Madrid transfer rumors – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is back in talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a potential contract extension, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappe, 24, was a major topic of transfer discussion after he asserted that he has no intention of extending his current contract beyond 2024 earlier this July. He was said to be keen to join Real Madrid throughout the summer, but a potential transfer failed to materialize.

Over the past couple of weeks, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has found himself back in PSG boss Luis Enrique's first-team plans. After sitting out his side's season opening goalless draw against Lorient last month, he has netted five goals in three Ligue 1 games so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano claimed that the Real Madrid-linked star is in discussions with his club about a new deal. He wrote:

"He's finally in conversations with PSG about a new contract, something that in June and July didn't happen. Mbappe's camp is speaking to the club about the future and an extension is being discussed, though nothing is completed yet. Also the terms of the potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024."

Mbappe, who turned his initial loan move to PSG from AS Monaco for €180 million in 2018, has established himself as an indispensable part of the Parisians over the years. He has helped them lift 13 trophies so far, including a whopping five Ligue 1 titles along the way.

So far, the right-footed attacker has scored 217 goals and contributed 98 assists in 263 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

PSG's Lucas Hernandez lauds Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe amid transfer rumors

After his team's latest 4-1 Ligue 1 win at Lyon, Lucas Hernandez was asked about Kylian Mbappe's links to Real Madrid. He replied to CANAL+:

"It's more of a story between Kylian and the club. There have been a lot of discussions about that. But he's a top guy, a top player. For PSG and his teammates, it's better to have him with than against."

With him back in the Parisians' setup of late, the Los Blancos target is expected to make the most of his club's summer business. He is set to play alongside the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio and Goncalo Ramos in a 4-3-3 formation.

Hernandez, on the other hand, is set to form a fine partnership with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner on the left flank this season. The 27-year-old, who arrived in a €45 million move from Bayern Munich earlier this July, has started four games this term.