Kylian Mbappe offers hilarious response to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments on Al-Hilal transfer

Kylian Mbappe recently reacted to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's hilarious tweet. The Milwaukee Bucks forward shared an image, claiming that he looked similar to the French footballer, and requested Al-Hilal to make a move for him. Mbappe replied with laughing emojis.

With just a year left on his contract, Paris Saint-Germain has issued an ultimatum to the 24-year-old — either sign a long-term deal or be sold in the summer.

Following this, news arose that the French giants had left Mbappe out of their pre-season squad, with many believing they were intent on selling the player. They are unwilling to lose the player on a free transfer, with Real Madrid believed to be keen on signing him next year. The player himself is reportedly okay with sitting out a year and letting his contract run.

Reports suggested that multiple teams were keen on signing the player. Sky Sports claimed that numerous Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, were interested in the player. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal made a massive €300 million offer, with AFP reporting that PSG were willing to accept it.

Mbappe is reportedly set to receive a massive one-year offer worth €700 million, following which, he will be allowed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Real Madrid hatch plan as Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga deepens

The Frenchman's transfer situation is growing complicated.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has devised a strategy to sign Kylian Mbappe at a reduced price this window. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos believe they can sign the player, valued at €150 million, for a much lesser fee, simply by waiting till August.

PSG have effectively transfer-listed Mbappe by omitting him from the team's pre-season squad, touring Japan and South Korea. The report claims that Perez is confident that as time passes, the French giants will be forced to lower their asking price to avoid losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

While the Spanish giants remain favorites to land the 24-year-old, they are not the only club interested. Multiple teams have made offers to Kylian Mbappe, including the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports. Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal have been allowed to hold negotiations with the player's representatives.

Real Madrid have already spent a massive fee to bring Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this season. It remains to be seen if the side will pursue the French superstar or wait to sign him for free next summer.