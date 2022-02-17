Kylian Mbappe could be open to short-term contract extension with PSG despite Real Madrid interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe could reportedly be open to a short-term contract with the Parisians despite interest from Real Madrid.

The forward scored the winning goal in PSG's big Champions League 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday night. However, his future in Paris still holds in balance.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Mbappe, 23, was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He also last summer rejected a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants in view of a move to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

But Hadrien Grenier has reported that Mbappe could be persuaded to stay at PSG if the club offer him a short-term contract for two years.

The Mirror claim Mbappe has doubts about a potential move to Real Madrid. This comes after their defensive performance against the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday.

The France forward is giving nothing away with regard to his next move. Whether that means he stays at PSG for the time being, joins Real Madrid or even joins another club remains to be seen.

Other options for Real Madrid target Mbappe to consider should he sign a new short-term deal at PSG

Haaland's potential summer transfer could have implications for Mbappe.

A short-term contract may be an interesting proposition for Mbappe to consider.

He could weigh up his long-term options with the potential of Real Madrid having cut their losses on Carlo Ancelotti as manager. The Italian's defensive approach is said to have irked club president Florentino Perez.

Those reservations are apparently shared by Mbappe. Liverpool are also interested in signing the Frenchman. This will only make things more interesting as the summer beckons.

Alongside the two European giants' interest, Mbappe would also have time to analyze other potential suitors if he signs a short-term contract.

Manchester United may see an opportunity to target the French star should he decide on a short stay at the Parc des Princes. He could be reunited with current manager Mauricio Pochettino if he joins United. Pochettino is being touted as the favorite for the managerial role at Old Trafford.

Wherever Mbappe ends up, he will surely excel and this new report is only going to add to the intrigue on the future of one of football's finest strikers.

