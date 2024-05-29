Kylian Mbappe provides interesting reply when asked if he’ll support Real Madrid or Dortmund in Champions League final

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who seems set to join Real Madrid this summer, stated that he won't be supporting either side in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1). Los Blancos will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the title clash at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking to CNN at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Mbappe provided a non-committal response when asked which team he'll be supporting. He said that he'll "just watch" the UCL final as he "loves football".

"No - I'll just watch the final like you. When you love football, you watch every game. I watch every game when I can; in France, England, Spain, Germany, Italy. Every league. So, of course, I'm going to watch the Champions League," the Frenchman said.

Mbappe's dreams of winning the coveted European trophy with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end when they bowed out of the tournament after a 2-0 aggregate loss to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

The PSG star won the Best European Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Italy on Tuesday (May 28). Mbappe is reportedly expected to join Real Madrid this summer as a free agent.

The announcement seems imminent with reports suggesting it will be made after the Champions League final.

Kylian Mbappe claims he "can't wait" to join new club amid Real Madrid links

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Speaking to CNN at the Globe Soccer Awards, Mbappe spoke about leaving France for the first time and looking forward to joining his "new club." The French forward expressed his desire to win trophies in the new chapter of his career.

“I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time. It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies … When you speak about football, [it’s about] winning trophies, being with new teammates," he said.

However, the Frenchman still did not confirm whether he'll be joining Real Madrid this summer.

“Now, I have my contract with PSG … Everybody knows that it’s soon finishing and we’re going to see what happens,” he said.

Further, he also discussed his future prospects of winning the coveted Champions League, a trophy that Mbappe is yet to win in his otherwise illustrious career.

"I think it’s part of the journey. I have, of course, many opportunities more to win the Champions League, but I think it’s part of your destiny," the PSG attacker said.

Mbappe will be hoping to finally get his hands on the UCL with Real Madrid, who are the most successful club in the history of the competition. Los Blancos have won the Champions League a record 14 times, and have the chance to win yet another at Wembley on Saturday.