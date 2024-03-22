Kylian Mbappe provides straightforward response to query about his future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe has provided a straightforward response to questions about his future, as the French superstar is widely expected to leave for Real Madrid.

After this season concludes, the 25-year-old could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon the expiration of his contract. While all signs point to this, he has not announced his departure yet.

According to numerous reports, he informed club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi back in February that he has no desire to stay any longer. The French forward was briefly cut from the starting lineup at the start of the season, and in recent times, he has been substituted during Ligue 1 games.

In Spain, though, there is palpable excitement around his potential move to Real Madrid. La Liga president Javier Tebas believes there is a 99 per cent probability the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will sign for Los Blancos.

Mbappe addressed these reports during a news conference and made it clear that nothing concrete had been finalized, telling the press (via GFFN):

“I have nothing to announce. I’ve said that the day that I do, I’d tell you, but I still have nothing to announce. I have never hidden, never been scared. It’s just that I have nothing to announce. Sorry to disappoint you."

He continued:

"I am under contract at PSG until 30th June. We’re in the final sprint. We can have a special year. The most important thing for us is to stay focused. I’m putting all my energy and strength into that because it will take that to get what we want.”

With the UEFA Champions League in its final stages, Kylian Mbappe will be hoping that he can lead PSG to the trophy for the first time in their history. They are set to face Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has scored 38 goals in 37 appearances for the Parisians across competitions this season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta discusses Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain for nothing this summer. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed worry that this decision would lead to problems within the club.

He told Mundo Deportivo that Real Madrid may need to sell one of their present players in order to make room for Mbappe (via GOAL):

"No, I have intuition. They have a problem there. You have to sell a player [if Mbappe arrives], right? Because they are not both going to play in the same place and they are also very marked players."

He further added:

"And speaking of the figures there will be [in his salary], this distorts the locker room for sure. That's not a gift."

Kylian Mbappe's family members are already reportedly searching for homes in Madrid, and his move is anticipated in due course. The 25-year-old French striker could earn a substantial signing bonus upon joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer.