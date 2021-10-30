Kylian Mbappe puts PSG and Real Madrid on alert with special 'clause' demand in his next contract

Real Madrid and PSG are on red alert as Kylian Mbappe's clause in his next contract has been revealed. According to the attacker's mother Fayza Lamari, Mbappe will demand the freedom to compete at the Olympics in 2024 on his next contract.

Fayza confirmed the news while discussing the winger's potential participation in the upcoming Olympic tournament: She said:

"That will be in his contract. They'll then have to select him. The Olympic Games are in his home city and PSG aren't against him competing in it."

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has explained his desire to participate in the 2024 Olympic competition which is set to be held in his home city of Paris.

He wrote in an open letter in L'Equipe:

"Look at what the French teams have achieved. We won in volleyball, in handball, we were finalists in basketball against the United States. They went in search of gold and brought glory to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that brings together the best players we have at that moment."

Kylian Mbappe also revealed that his dream of competing at the Olympics started when he was just 13, watching the competition in London in the summer of 2012. He said:

"That's when I said to myself that I want to be there too. I want to experience the Paris Games. I must have been 13, still very young and I still remember the hours leading up to the competitions in London."

He added:

"I was really impatient to see stars like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant compete for the USA in basketball. I wanted to see Usain [Bolt] out there on the athletics track doing the 100m and the 200m."

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid and PSG continue battling for Kylian Mbappe's signature

The summer transfer window was dominated by news of Real Madrid's interest in signing Kylian Mbappe. The attacker tried to force through a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but PSG refused to sanction his departure.

The two clubs are still battling over the player's signature. While PSG remain committed to tying him to a new contract, Real Madrid will try to tempt the Parisians once again in January. Should they decline once again, the Spanish giants will reportedly wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free transfer.

