Kylian Mbappe reacts to PSG winning Champions League without him

Kylian Mbappe has congratulated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on winning the Champions League for the first time. The Real Madrid star was delighted for his former club after their win over Inter Milan in the final on Saturday (May 31).

Mbappe shared PSG's reel on his Instagram story and wrote:

"The big day has finally arrived: victory for an entire club, and in style. Congratulations PSG."

Luis Enrique's men thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 12th minute before a brace from Desire Doue saw the Ligue 1 side take a 3-0 lead just after the hour mark. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute before Senny Mayulu scored in the final minutes (86') to seal a stunning win over the Serie A side.

Kylian Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. Ahead of Saturday's match, Ousmane Dembele was quizzed if the Ligue 1 side were better without the Frenchman. Dembele replied (via GOAL):

"Is the game easier without Mbappe? No, maybe with him, we would have been even better this season. Mbappe had a dream in his career, to play at Real Madrid… and PSG continued on its path. There is a before and an after Kylian."

Mbappe left as a free agent in 2024 after running down his contract at Parc des Princes. He had managed to reach the UCL final once with the French side, but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Ahead of Champions League final, Javier Pastore praises PSG for replacing Kylian Mbappe

Javier Pastore spoke to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League final and opined that the Ligue 1 side did well to replace Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. He said (via BeSoccer):

"PSG has changed a lot of players. They have replaced the best players in the world, those with a lot of name and impact, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Verratti, very important players on a footballing level, in the dressing room... with a much younger and more talented team. They have the best young players in the world, along with Barcelona."

"Luis Enrique, with a lot of hard work, has turned the criticisms they had into praise. Hats off to him. Success without Kylian? No club coach would want Mbappe to leave for another team. These are decisions that are made at a certain point in his career. Mbappe has equally had an incredible year and without playing in his natural position. He felt it was time for a change of scenery, of club, of country. It was his choice," he added.

Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Inter Milan was the biggest-ever margin of victory in a UEFA Champions League final and European Cup.

