Kylian Mbappe reacts with tweet after guiding France to knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup by netting brace against Denmark 

Kylian Mbappe celebrated France's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a tweet after a 2-1 win over Denmark on 26 November.

Les Bleus confirmed their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a hard-fought win over the Danes courtesy of a brace from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. He opened the scoring in the 61st minute before Andreas Christensen levelled the score seven minutes later.

Mbappe scored his second of the match and his third of the tournament four minutes from time to give way to euphoric scenes among the traveling French fans. After the game, he posted a photo of him celebrating the second goal with a simple, one-word caption, which read:

"QUALIFICATION !!! [France flag x 5 emoji]"

Manager Didier Deschamps' side were dominant in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game against Australia, winning 4-1. A draw against Tunisia on 30 November will confirm their qualification as Group D winners.

They could become the first team to defend the FIFA World Cup trophy since Brazil (1958 and 1962 winners). Italy (1934 and 1938 winners) are the only other country to win the World Cup in consecutive editions.

Mbappe's form will be crucial to his nation's hopes of making it to the final on 18 December. Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku's absence from the 26-man squad due to their respective injuries raised anxiety among French fans.

However, Mbappe has risen to the occasion and has scored half of his country's six goals so far in the competition. It is one short of his entire tally in the 2018 edition, where he netted four times in seven matches.

France star praises Kylian Mbappe after 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16 qualification

Raphael Varane has praised Mbappe's performance in France's win against Denmark.

The Manchester United centre-back was restored to the starting XI in place of Ibrahima Konate after missing the clash against Australia with a fitness issue.

"He is a very talented player that makes the difference. It's collective work, but talent always makes the difference."



Varane said after the game (h/t Get French Football News):

"He is a very talented player that makes the difference. It's collective work, but talent always makes the difference."

With qualification sealed, it will be interesting to see if Varane and Mbappe will retain their position in the starting XI against Tunisia on 30 November. However, their status as group winners has still not been confirmed.

Australia are second with three points and will play Denmark in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match, on the same day as the France-Tunisia match.

