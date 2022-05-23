Kylian Mbappe reveals what Lionel Messi and Neymar told him about PSG contract extension

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed the advice given to him by teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar. Following months of speculation, Mbappe signed a new three-year deal at the Parc Des Princes while simultaneously rejecting an offer from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old announced his decision before the 5-0 victory over Metz in PSG's final Ligue 1 fixture of the season, a game in which he would go on to score a hat-trick, with Messi assisting his second strike.

"We have Mbappé, he stays with us and the rest, honestly I don't care". Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "Maybe Tebas is worried that Ligue 1 becomes stronger than La Liga… La Liga isn't the same as it was 3 or 4 years ago".

According to The Sun, the French international will become the highest-paid player in the world, earning a staggering £1.6 million a week, as well as a £250 million signing-on fee.

Speaking at a press conference, the forward told the world what his fellow PSG attackers Neymar and Messi had advised him to do. The World Cup winner said (as quoted by L'Equipe):

“PSG don't need to convince, it should be an honor to play in Paris. For Neymar and Messi, they always said it was a decision that belonged to me."

The 23-year-old has been with the French champions since 2017, scoring 39 goals and creating 26 assists in 46 appearances this term alone.

Kylian Mbappe discusses why he decided to stay at PSG when last year he wanted to leave to 'fulfil his childhood dream' of playing for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe thanks Real Madrid after opting to stay with Messi and Neymar at PSG

Following the announcement of Mbappe's decision to stay in the French capital, The Athletic reported that La Liga would file a complaint to UEFA against the Parisiens, claiming the fact that the club could afford the deal was 'scandalous'.

The statement claimed:

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without able to sign him."

Mbappe later said in a statement on his Twitter feed (as translated by BBC Sport):

"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top. I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution."

