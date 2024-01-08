Kylian Mbappe’s camp break silence amid claims that striker has agreed to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's entourage has denied reports of the Frenchman picking Real Madrid as his next club. They claim that the PSG star has not made a decision on his future yet and will take his time to do so.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Mbappe's entourage member said that he has not held talks with any club and will make a decision when the time is right. They do not want the media to influence the decision and rebuffed claims of any agreement. He said:

"There is no agreement regarding Kylian's future, just as there aren't any discussions on this subject. In any case, no kind of influence can dictate the timing of Kylian's discussions, thoughts or his decision."

Mbappe has just six months left in his PSG contract, and he will be a free agent in the summer. He has interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, along with Real Madrid – who have been chasing him for a while.

Florentino Perez was furious with Kylian Mbappe after he rejected Real Madrid in 2021

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was not happy with Kylian Mbappe rejecting the club and signing a new deal with PSG in 2021. He said that the club had an agreement with the Frenchman, so they were stunned at Mbappe's decision to pen a new deal with the Ligue1 side.

Perez told El Chiringuito TV:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change.

"The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be penning a new contract with PSG nor activate the option to extend his deal by another season.