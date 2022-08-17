Kylian Mbappe's mother comments on PSG superstar's situation with Neymar 

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari has denied rumors of a rift between her son and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar.

According to GOAL, the French international is unhappy that he still doesn't hold a higher standing in the Parsien dressing room. The pair also fell out during their 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Montepellier over the weekend, when Neymar took over penalty duties following Mbappe's miss earlier in the clash.

The 23-year-old striker, who signed a bumper new contract in the summer, also appeared to give up on a counter attack after not receiving a cross-field ball.

Malik @MalikFCB10 If Mbappe did this while playing under Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola you bet he would have been benched for the next 10 games. If Mbappe did this while playing under Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola you bet he would have been benched for the next 10 games. https://t.co/zkZSiqQLpe

Reports have since surfaced of a dressing room split, but Mbappe's mother has stated that the rumors have been greatly exaggerated. Fayza Lamari told Kora Sport (as per Le 10 Sport):

"The situation has been resolved internally and everything is perfect."

PSG have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, making it two wins from two matches to begin their Ligue 1 title defense, while also scoring ten goals. Neymar was the star of the show against Montpellier as he netted twice and provided an assist.

“Things are being handled internally at PSG, everything is fine.”



Neymar hopeful he can form deadly attacking trio at PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Following Mbappe's new three-year deal, the Brazilian superstar has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

The winger has endured a mixed spell in the French capital since his world record transfer from Barcelona in 2017 and was even booed by his own supporters following their Champions League exit last summer.

However, in an interview before the start of the league campaign, the forward described how excited he was to form an unstoppable PSG attack. Neymar told reporters, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I hope he (Messi) will stay like this this season and that everything will go well for me, Leo and Kylian. If all three of us are fine, PSG will be fine."

The forward was also asked if there would be a 'new Messi' at the club this season, to which he replied:

"No, no, I don't think so. People talk a lot without knowing what is going on inside the club. We see it every day, Lionel Messi remains Lionel Messi. He will not change and will always remain a player who will be the difference maker."

