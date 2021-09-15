"Kylian Mbappe's relationship with PSG is deep" - Leonardo discusses superstar's future alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. PSG sporting director Leonardo claims the attacker has a deep relationship with the club and expects him to stay alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The 52-year-old was quoted as saying:

"I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian. Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else."

Leonardo continued:

"Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes."

"Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are not something to look at for just one year. I think they complement each other, each one is number one in their characteristics. I don't see any jealousy between them."

Kylian Mbappe tried to leave PSG during the summer transfer window, even going as far as informing the club he had no intentions of staying.

Real Madrid worked on the possibility of prising him away but couldn't convince the Parisians to let go of one of their top superstars.

Sources confirmed that Los Blancos tabled a deadline-day bid worth up to €200 million (£171.7m) to secure the player's services. However, PSG did not respond to the offer as they maintained a no-sale stance until the end of the transfer window.

Will Kylian Mbappe continue at PSG?

PSG blocked Real Madrid's approach for Kylian Mbappe this summer

PSG have crossed the first hurdle by seeing off Real Madrid's approach to sign their star forward. However, it doesn't end there. The Parisians still need to convince Kylian Mbappe to commit to a new deal as soon as possible to ensure his continuity at the Parc des Princes.

The attacker is already in the final year of his contract at the club, which means he could leave for free at the end of the season. Unless an agreement is reached in the coming weeks, the Frenchman will have the freedom to hold talks with suitors in January.

