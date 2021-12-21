Kylian Mbappe's standing within PSG dressing room has shifted after Lionel Messi's arrival - Reports

According to various reports, Kylian Mbappe’s standing at PSG has taken a hit since the arrival of Argentinian Lionel Messi at the club.

According to L’Équipe, there has been a sizable shift in the social landscape at the French club. Brazilian superstar Neymar earlier spent most of his time with his strike partner Kylian Mbappe. However, his former teammate Messi’s arrival has resulted in the squad being divided into two groups.

The French-speaking contingent, including the likes of Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Geuye along with Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, form one of the groups. Mbappe has in recent months grown especially close to Achraf Hakimi.

The other group consists of Spanish speakers including Neymar and Lionel Messi along with their good friends in the form of Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler. Kylian Mbappe was an earlier part of this group due to a close friendship with Neymar but has been spending most of his time with the “French speakers.”

It is no secret that Kylian Mbappe harbors ambition to join Real Madrid in the summer, although multiple other big clubs are also expected to eventually join the race.

Mauricio Pochettino must find the best system for PSG amidst rumors of dressing room trouble

It would be fair to say that PSG’s season has not gone by in the most ideal manner thus far. They are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 but finished second in their Champions league group behind Manchester City. Pochettino has been linked with a move to Manchester United with the PSG owners reportedly planning to replace him with Zinedine Zidane.

Neymar is now injured and is only expected to return around mid-January. PSG take on the impressive Real Madrid in the first round of UCL knockouts and have not looked at their best with all three of their attacking superstars.

The trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe were recently criticized for their work-rate. Pochettino also claimed it was a challenge for him to play all three of them together in the same lineup.

On paper, PSG should easily win the Champions League this season. They may end up losing Kylian Mbappe and even Neymar, according to recent rumors. This effectively means that the current season represents the best chance for the French team to win the elusive Champions League crown.

