Kylian Mbappe set to receive staggering world-record signing-on fee if he joins Real Madrid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe's highly anticipated move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Real Madrid is reportedly nearing completion. Recent reports have claimed that the Frenchman will receive a bumper signing-on fee. According to The Times, the 25-year-old forward will bag a world-record amount of £128 million when he finally puts pen to paper on his Madrid contract.

The prolonged Mbappe-saga seems to be finally nearing its end, with multiple sources, including reputed journalist David Ornstein, confirming his links to Los Blancos. The 2018 World Cup winner is serving the last year of his PSG contract, which would allow Real Madrid to secure his signing for free.

However, the Spanish giants will still part with a gargantuan amount of money to guarantee that Kylian Mbappe dons the elusive white shirt for years to come.

Aside from the mouth-watering signing bonus, the former Monaco player is also expected to match the weekly earnings of his future peers like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

The report by The Times also states that Mbappe's contract with Real Madrid will see him take home an after-tax annual amount of £12.8m. Moreover, the France international is also expected to retain a good chunk of his image rights, rumored to be around the ratio of 1:1.

In the six-and-a-half years spent and 291 appearances made with PSG, Kylian Mbappe has managed to rack up 244 goals and 105 assists, alongside 13 pieces of silverware. Having permanently joined Les Parisens in 2018 for a massive fee of £154m, the Frenchman will be leaving his native country without earning his side a single penny in transfer fees.

Kylian Mbappe could don iconic shirt number with Real Madrid legend expected to retire at season end - Reports

While reports of the 25-year-old forward's potential transfer to Santiago Bernabeu gain momentum as time passes, the shirt number he will wear is still under speculation. Nevertheless, with Luka Modric expected to hang up his boots at the end of the season, Kylian Mbappe could inherit his legendary number 10 jersey upon his arrival, according to The Mirror.

The Croatian midfielder has been with the Merengues since 2012 and has managed to win every single accolade imaginable, including five Champions League titles and a Ballon d'Or. Now, at the old age of 38, Modric is nearing the end of his career with his Real Madrid contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Consequently, his soon-to-be vacant jersey number would effectively be picked up by the incoming Mbappe as per the aforementioned report. As for Modric, manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly generously extended an offer to the Croatia international to join his backroom staff post his retirement call.

Having initially denied the offer, Modric is seemingly reconsidering his future options at the moment, as reported by The Athletic.