"Doesn't remind me of him" - Ronaldinho plays down comparisons between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Brazil legend

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho claimed that Kylian Mbappe does not remind him of former teammate Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo Nazario is considered to be the most complete striker of all time, although injuries brought forth a quick end to his career. He stayed at Barcelona for only one season during which he scored 34 goals. However, Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup alongside Ronaldo and considers him one of the best that he has played with.

Ronaldo Nazario played for Barcelona’s biggest rivals Real Madrid for five seasons and scored 96 times. Mbappe is often compared to Ronaldo due to a few similarities in their playing styles. While the 23-year-old Frenchman is comparatively quicker, he still lacks physicality and finishing ability when compared to the Brazilian great.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Kylian Mbappe will likely sign a new contract at PSG despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid ✍️ Kylian Mbappe will likely sign a new contract at PSG despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid ✍️ https://t.co/mzWjnY3jgm

Speaking to Radio Marca, Ronaldinho said that Kylian Mbappe does not remind him of Ronaldo Nazario:

Mbappe, Neymar, Messi... They are the players I like to see in matches. Does the Frenchman [Mbappe] resemble [Ronaldo] Nazario? The truth is that Mbappe doesn't remind me of him

Is Kylian Mbappe destined to be the best player of his generation?

Mbappe’s improvement ever since he broke into Monaco’s first team squad as an 18-year old has been constant. He has developed into one of the most fearsome strikers in Europe and has everything required to succeed at the top level. With both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s time waning, Mbappe will be backing himself to win the Ballon d’Or, and soon.

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG’s best player despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and has been a goal-scoring machine this campaign. He has bagged 28 goals and 14 assists overall. While comparisons with all-time greats is premature, Mbappe’s trajectory has simply been phenomenal. A big move this summer, with the aim of winning more trophies, is on the cards.

The Frenchman’s biggest competitor appears to be Erling Haaland. The likes of Mohammed Salah, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski also have a few years of top football left between them. However, Haaland is arguably the biggest competitor due to his age and the fact that the Norwegian is the perfect modern striker.

He has the pace, the finishing ability, and also the physicality to take on the biggest and the best defenders. The two seem destined to fight out a long-term battle for individual awards in the same way their predecessors Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did.

