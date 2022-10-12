Kylian Mbappe tells family 'we were wrong' as he demands to leave PSG: Reports

According to sources, as reported by French outlet France Bleu, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told his family that he made a mistake by staying put at the French club.

Mbappe looked all but set to leave the Parisians at the start of the season and join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with the club expired. However, the French side offered him a huge signing bonus and a mammoth salary.

The France international was also handed the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions. He decided to stay with the Parisians after a long transfer saga and penned down a contract until 2025.

However, according to recent reports, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly keen to leave the Ligue 1 giants as early as January.

The aforementioned report by France Bleu states that Mbappe has sent a message to his close relatives, saying:

“We were wrong, and me the first.”

The superstar forward has gotten off to a dazzling start to his campaign, scoring 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions so far this season.

Since joining PSG back in 2018, Mbappe has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has scored 182 goals and provided 88 assists in 229 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Luis Suarez snubbed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe while choosing the best forward

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez snubbed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as he named his choice for the best forward in the world at the moment.

Rather, the Uruguayan picked Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland. He reasoned that his selection was based on the fact that Haaland is a lot more similar to him stylistically than Mbappe. Here's what the former Liverpool star said to journalist Gerard Romero in 2021 (via elfutbolero.us):

"They are different. I am 9, I prefer 9. The 9 scorer, the 9 that makes a difference. I think I'm going a little more for Haaland, but it doesn't mean Mbappe is at a very high level."

Erling Haaland has been in astonishing form since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season. In 13 games, the Norwegian has scored 20 goals so far this season, including three hat-tricks in the Premier League.

