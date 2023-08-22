Kylian Mbappe and transfer-listed PSG star among candidates to be named club captain: Reports

Kylian Mbappe and transfer-listed Marco Verratti are reportedly leading the race to become Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) captain for the 2023-24 season. This comes as a surprise as the futures of both Mbappe and Verratti remain uncertain.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was recently reintegrated into the squad after being exiled by the management due to contractual complications. Kylian Mbappe was previously expected to leave the club in the current transfer window or, at most, by next summer.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, he has seemingly committed his future to PSG and could extend his contract sooner rather than later. The news of Mbappe's reinstatement to the first team coincided with Neymar's departure to Al Hilal, sparking rumors of a feud between the two.

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was also poised with a move away from Parc des Princes this summer but is now touted to lead PSG into the new season.

According to a report by RMC Sport, manager Luis Enrique conducted an internal vote to select his captain for the season. While current leader Marquinhos did seem to garner the most votes, Enrique seems doubtful about the Brazillian's ability to captain the team.

If reports by Le Parisien are to be believed, five club veterans are in contention for the elusive armband. Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and Presnel Kimpembe are the frontrunners to end up as captain at the French capital.

Marquinhos also finds himself in the mix, although the existence of the internal voting in the first place could demean the Brazillian's chances.

Kylian Mbappe and PSG: Definition of a complicated relationship

Ever since signing for the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has been touted with a move away from France, with Real Madrid heavily linked. Los Blancos came really close to signing the Frenchman on a free transfer last year, but Mbappe ended up signing a contract extension with PSG.

He unexpectedly took a massive U-turn this year, publicly stating that he has no intention of extending his contract beyond 2024 with the club. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe stated:

"I have never discussed any contract renewal with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15th 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024."

Following this, many expected the former Monaco frontman to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming summer.

However, he has now been reinstated by the club, adding another chapter to the complicated Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.