Kylian Mbappe trolled by Gregg's after PSG's shock Champions League loss at Newcastle

UK-based food giant Gregg's have trolled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe after the Parisians slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at Newcastle on Wednesday (October 4).

The Ligue 1 giants arrived at St. James Park hoping to make it two wins in two games in this season's UEFA Champions League. However, despite fielding a potent attack of Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani, it was Newcastle who opened the scoring through Miguel Almiron.

Six minutes before half-time, Dan Burns made it 2-0 as the Parisians knew not what struck them. Sean Longstaff added to their misery as the Magpies led 3-0 after 50 minutes before Lucas Hernandez pulled one back.

However, it didn't spark a resurgence from Luis Enrique's side as their protagonist Mbappe endured a quiet and frustrating evening in Tyneside. Fabian Schar added a brilliant fourth in stoppage time as Newcastle marked their Champions League return after 20 years with their biggest win in the competition.

Gregg's trolled Mbappe with a tweet that read:

"He's welcome to come 4-1 this morning."

Following their resounding win, Newcastle surge to the top of their Champions League group, one point above the second-placed Parisians (3).

Newcastle manager heaps praise on players after resounding win over PSG

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle knew coming into their first UEFA Champions League home game in 20 years that they had their task cut out against Ligue 1 giants PSG, who have been regulars in the competition.

However, the Magpies flipped the script by stunning their illustrious visitors, who dominated possession but struggled to conjure too many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

A delighted Magpies manager Eddie Howe told NUFC TV that the atmosphere created by fans led to an impressive performance. The former Bournemouth defender elaborated:

"That was a really tough game, as we knew it would be. I thought the players gave everything today, a performance based on heart, determination, energy and quality. Delighted with the players, delighted with how the entire football club came together today to create such a great atmosphere."

Newcastle will look to continue their winning ways this weekend when they travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8). Meanwhile, PSG return to action on the same day in Ligue 1 with a trip to Rennes.