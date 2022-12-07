Kylian Mbappe wowed by PSG teammate's heroics at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France attacker Kylian Mbappe was awestruck by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Achraf Hakimi after his panenka in Morocco's penalty shootout win over Spain at the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco stunned the 2010 world champions by claiming a 3-0 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw in their last 16 meeting.

Les Lions goalkeeper Yassin Bounou was inspirational, saving all three of Spain's spot-kicks.

The Moroccan stopper denied Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets.

Hakimi, 24, then stepped up to take the decisive penalty and casually sent an audacious panenka past Spanish shot-stopper Unai Simon.

The pressure did not get to the PSG defender whatsoever as he sent Morocco into the quarter-finals of a FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Morocco also became the first African side to win a penalty shootout at a World Cup tournament.

Hakimi's penalty wowed Mbappe, who plays with the Moroccan at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman, who is in scintillating form at the tournament in Qatar, took to social media to react to Hakimi's brilliance.

He posted:

"Achraf Hakimi (Penguin emoticon, Love emoticon, King emoticon)."

Hakimi's Morocco will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday, 10 December.

They have become the 2022 FIFA World Cup underdogs.

Many had not envisioned they would make it out of a group consisting of Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

Les Lions did so as group winners and have now eliminated one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Mbappe misses training for France ahead of their FIFA World Cup last 16 clash with England

Mbappe was not in training for the French

France face England on Saturday in the last 16, with many deeming Mbappe to be the key factor between the two sides.

The PSG frontman is in red-hot form, scoring five goals and contributing two assists in four appearances.

Mbappe scored a fantastic double in the side's 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16.

He is the current top goal scorer of the FIFA World Cup.

However, there is cause for concern for France as the French forward was reportedly not spotted in training.

The Three Lions have been impressive defensively, conceding just two goals in their campaign.

Harry Maguire and John Stones have forged a formidable partnership at the back for Gareth Southgate's side.

Hence, France will be eager for their protagonist to be fit and ready for the clash with England.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes